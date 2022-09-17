Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) SVP Dwight Moxie Sells 11,000 Shares

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) SVP Dwight Moxie sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total value of $297,770.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,956.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

RVNC opened at $25.94 on Friday. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.27 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.80, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.21.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.03. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 497.77% and a negative net margin of 265.04%. The firm had revenue of $28.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Revance Therapeutics to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

