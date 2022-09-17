Reviewing 17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) and First High-School Education Group (NYSE:FHS)

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ – Get Rating) and First High-School Education Group (NYSE:FHS – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for 17 Education & Technology Group and First High-School Education Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 17 Education & Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A First High-School Education Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

First High-School Education Group has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 797.44%. Given First High-School Education Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First High-School Education Group is more favorable than 17 Education & Technology Group.

Risk & Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17 Education & Technology Group has a beta of -0.4, suggesting that its share price is 140% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First High-School Education Group has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

9.5% of 17 Education & Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.6% of First High-School Education Group shares are held by institutional investors. 23.1% of 17 Education & Technology Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.8% of First High-School Education Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares 17 Education & Technology Group and First High-School Education Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 17 Education & Technology Group -40.14% -58.63% -32.16% First High-School Education Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 17 Education & Technology Group and First High-School Education Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 17 Education & Technology Group $342.80 million 0.25 -$226.27 million ($1.80) -0.96 First High-School Education Group $62.80 million 0.36 $8.17 million N/A N/A

First High-School Education Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 17 Education & Technology Group.

Summary

First High-School Education Group beats 17 Education & Technology Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 17 Education & Technology Group

17 Education & Technology Group Inc., an education technology company, provides education and education technology services in the People's Republic of China. The company also provides educational services comprising membership-based educational content subscriptions to à la carte workbooks, study plans, and associated services. It also offers teaching and learning SaaS solutions, such as education informatization services for education-related government entities, schools, and service providers. 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About First High-School Education Group

First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. operates private high schools in Western China. The company provides private fundamental education and complementary education services, including middle and high school, and tutorial school. It also offers management services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a network of 20 schools located in Yunnan province, Guizhou province, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Chongqing municipality, Sichuan province, and Shaanxi Province, which offers 14 high school programs and six tutorial school programs for Gaokao repeaters. First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Kunming, China.

