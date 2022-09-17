Reviewing Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) and ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW)

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) and ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hawaiian Electric Industries and ReNew Energy Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hawaiian Electric Industries $2.85 billion 1.47 $248.06 million $2.19 17.47 ReNew Energy Global $912.00 million 3.07 -$211.00 million ($1.05) -6.66

Hawaiian Electric Industries has higher revenue and earnings than ReNew Energy Global. ReNew Energy Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hawaiian Electric Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Hawaiian Electric Industries has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ReNew Energy Global has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

53.3% of Hawaiian Electric Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.5% of ReNew Energy Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Hawaiian Electric Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Hawaiian Electric Industries and ReNew Energy Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hawaiian Electric Industries 1 1 0 0 1.50 ReNew Energy Global 0 0 4 0 3.00

Hawaiian Electric Industries currently has a consensus price target of $41.33, indicating a potential upside of 8.03%. ReNew Energy Global has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 143.20%. Given ReNew Energy Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ReNew Energy Global is more favorable than Hawaiian Electric Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Hawaiian Electric Industries and ReNew Energy Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hawaiian Electric Industries 7.53% 10.38% 1.52% ReNew Energy Global -26.87% -7.12% -1.45%

Summary

Hawaiian Electric Industries beats ReNew Energy Global on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other biofuels. This segment serves suburban communities, resorts, the United States armed forces installations, and agricultural operations. The Bank segment operates a community bank that offers banking and other financial services to consumers and businesses, including savings and checking accounts; and loans comprising residential and commercial real estate, residential mortgage, construction and development, multifamily residential and commercial real estate, consumer, and commercial loans. This segment operates 42 branches, including 29 branches in Oahu, 6 branches in Maui, 4 branches in Hawaii, 2 branches in Kauai, and 1 branch in Molokai. The Other segment invests in non-regulated renewable energy and sustainable infrastructure in the State of Hawaii. Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. was incorporated in 1891 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

About ReNew Energy Global

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers. The company also provides engineering, procurement, and construction services; operation and maintenance services; consultancy services; and sells renewable energy certificates. As of March 31, 2022, its portfolio consisted of 10.69 GW of wind and solar energy projects, hydro, firm power projects, and distributed solar energy projects, of which 7.57 GW projects were commissioned and 3.12 GW were committed. ReNew Energy Global Plc was founded in 2011 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

