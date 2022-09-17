Revolution Populi Trading Down 11.5% Over Last 7 Days (RVP)

Revolution Populi (RVP) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Revolution Populi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Revolution Populi has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. Revolution Populi has a market cap of $12.08 million and $15,242.00 worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 91.3% against the dollar and now trades at $569.74 or 0.02838204 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00103164 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004982 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004982 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00825087 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Revolution Populi Coin Profile

Revolution Populi’s launch date was March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. Revolution Populi’s official website is revolutionpopuli.com. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Revolution Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture.”

