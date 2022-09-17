REVV Price Reaches $0.0177 on Exchanges (REVV)

REVV (REVV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. During the last seven days, REVV has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. REVV has a market capitalization of $4.92 million and $722,509.00 worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One REVV coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0177 or 0.00000088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

REVV Coin Profile

REVV’s launch date was September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. The official website for REVV is www.revvmotorsport.com. REVV’s official message board is medium.com/@f1deltatime. REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

REVV Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REVV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REVV using one of the exchanges listed above.

