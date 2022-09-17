ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on ReWalk Robotics from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

ReWalk Robotics Trading Down 1.3 %

RWLK stock opened at $0.92 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.02. ReWalk Robotics has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $2.78. The stock has a market cap of $57.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics ( NASDAQ:RWLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 17.60% and a negative net margin of 270.83%. The business had revenue of $1.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ReWalk Robotics will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II bought 26,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.02 per share, for a total transaction of $27,236.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,380,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,038.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 33,178 shares of company stock worth $33,464 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ReWalk Robotics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RWLK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,038,207 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 112,875 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 216.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 65,900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,282 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 60,859 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 4.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ReWalk Robotics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

Featured Stories

