RF Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:RFACU) Lock-Up Period Will End on September 20th

RF Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:RFACU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, September 20th. RF Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 24th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of NASDAQ RFACU opened at $10.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.02. RF Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $11.54.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of RF Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of RF Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of RF Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of RF Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of RF Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $639,000.

RF Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses in financial services, media, technology, retail, interpersonal communication, transportation, and education sectors.

