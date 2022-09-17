Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 571.4% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWN stock opened at $141.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.70. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $133.55 and a 52-week high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

