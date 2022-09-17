Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Purchases 14,640 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,973 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,640 shares during the period. AT&T comprises about 1.0% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 91,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 52,279 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 17,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 663,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,331,000 after buying an additional 70,935 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 24,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $16.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.41 and its 200 day moving average is $20.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $119.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.55 and a twelve month high of $21.53.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 40.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on T. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Tigress Financial cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.78.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

