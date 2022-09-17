Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Takes Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BMY. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at $1,672,455,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,413,962,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 59.0% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,771,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $859,676,000 after buying an additional 4,367,193 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,114,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,378,836,000 after buying an additional 3,195,680 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 52.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,329,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $535,296,000 after buying an additional 2,532,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:BMY opened at $71.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $152.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $80.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.96.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 71.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $3,592,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,999,311.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $3,592,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,999,311.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,571,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,951 shares of company stock worth $14,911,456 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.