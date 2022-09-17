Rigel Finance (RIGEL) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $5.00

Rigel Finance (RIGEL) traded down 23.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. In the last seven days, Rigel Finance has traded down 12.3% against the dollar. One Rigel Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.86 or 0.00004317 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rigel Finance has a market cap of $3,611.37 and approximately $5.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rigel Finance Profile

Rigel Finance launched on December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. The official website for Rigel Finance is rigel.finance. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rigel Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain.”

