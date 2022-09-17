Ripio Credit Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.94 Million (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $1.94 million and $55,086.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Carry (CRE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- CalltoCombat (CTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003415 BTC.
- Elysian (ELS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000059 BTC.
- Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 35.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000054 BTC.
- TabTrader Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000105 BTC.
- Investin (IVN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000588 BTC.
- My Master War (MAT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000054 BTC.
- MIB Coin (MIB) traded down 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- X-Consoles (GAME) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00015285 BTC.
- Monster Adventure Token (MAT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000042 BTC.
About Ripio Credit Network
Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network.
Ripio Credit Network Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.
