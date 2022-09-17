Rise (RISE) Market Capitalization Achieves $96,253.03

Rise (RISE) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One Rise coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Rise has traded 7% higher against the dollar. Rise has a market cap of $96,253.03 and approximately $7.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Muse (MUSE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00042001 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000083 BTC.

WealthCoin (WEALTH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000076 BTC.

RiseHero (RISE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Rise Coin Profile

Rise (RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 203,047,433 coins. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rise is rise.vision. Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rise Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EverRise is a blockchain technology company focused on increasing accessibility to decentralized finance by bringing security solutions to the space. Through an innovative ecosystem of decentralized applications, EverRise provides investors and developers the tools to access the widest possible market with the maximum level of security. The EverRise token is a multi-chain, collateralized cryptocurrency that powers the EverRise dApp ecosystem. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | LinkedIn | Reddit Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

