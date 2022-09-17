Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on RIVN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $69.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of 65.89.

Shares of RIVN stock opened at 39.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 8.97 and a quick ratio of 8.60. Rivian Automotive has a 1-year low of 19.25 and a 1-year high of 179.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 34.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of 34.93.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 37.27, for a total transaction of 65,334.31. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 79,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,969,151.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 170.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 59,366 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 61.2% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 108,831 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 41,334 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 552.6% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 77,587 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 94,728 shares during the period. 62.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

