Rocket Pool Reaches Market Cap of $271.99 Million (RPL)

Rocket Pool (RPL) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 17th. Rocket Pool has a market capitalization of $271.99 million and $1.58 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rocket Pool coin can now be bought for about $26.46 or 0.00131447 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rocket Pool has traded down 19.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Rocket Pool Coin Profile

Rocket Pool (RPL) is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 coins and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 coins. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net.

Rocket Pool Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service. The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes. Discord | GitHub | Reddit | Medium “

