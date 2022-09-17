Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $219.00 price objective on Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $277.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.29.

NYSE:ROK opened at $237.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $354.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $237.82 and a 200 day moving average of $236.54. The company has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.47.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.33. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $303,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,974.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,750,000 after acquiring an additional 106,641 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,227,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,584,111,000 after buying an additional 261,227 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,892,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,706,871,000 after buying an additional 1,272,634 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,846,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,690,607,000 after acquiring an additional 120,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,978,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $594,015,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

