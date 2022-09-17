Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b rating in a report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $231.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $219.00 price target on Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Argus lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Rockwell Automation to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $240.29.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of ROK stock opened at $237.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.06. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $354.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Activity

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.33. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $303,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,974.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 79.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Further Reading

