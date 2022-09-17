ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Price Down 4.1% Over Last Week

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. In the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One ROOBEE coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ROOBEE has a total market capitalization of $3.17 million and approximately $826,379.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ROOBEE alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00091832 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00082739 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00021617 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00031323 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00007943 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000278 BTC.

ROOBEE Coin Profile

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,102,063,740 coins. The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest.

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ROOBEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ROOBEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.