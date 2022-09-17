Roots (TSE:ROOT) Price Target Lowered to C$3.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Roots (TSE:ROOT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Roots Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of ROOT stock opened at C$3.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$128.07 million and a PE ratio of 6.02. Roots has a fifty-two week low of C$2.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.95.
