Roots (TSE:ROOT) Price Target Lowered to C$3.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Roots (TSE:ROOT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Roots Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ROOT stock opened at C$3.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$128.07 million and a PE ratio of 6.02. Roots has a fifty-two week low of C$2.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.95.

Get Roots alerts:

Roots Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and sells apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

Receive News & Ratings for Roots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.