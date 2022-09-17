Roots (TSE:ROOT) Price Target Lowered to C$4.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Roots (TSE:ROOT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Roots from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Roots from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Roots alerts:

Roots Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TSE ROOT opened at C$3.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$128.07 million and a P/E ratio of 6.02. Roots has a 1-year low of C$2.65 and a 1-year high of C$3.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.23.

Roots Company Profile

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and sells apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.