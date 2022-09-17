Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Holdings Decreased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,887 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $12,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 1,625.0% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROP. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.90.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:ROP opened at $382.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $369.51 and a fifty-two week high of $505.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $414.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $429.98. The stock has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.05.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 49.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 9.23%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

