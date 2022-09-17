Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) CEO Sells $124,056.24 in Stock

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) CEO Aaron Easterly sold 30,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total transaction of $124,056.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,254,668 shares in the company, valued at $13,376,685.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ROVR stock opened at $3.96 on Friday. Rover Group, Inc. has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $15.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day moving average of $4.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.82 million, a PE ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.03.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Rover Group had a negative net margin of 43.25% and a negative return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $43.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Rover Group, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Rover Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in Rover Group by 160.7% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 178,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 109,839 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Rover Group by 34.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,256 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Rover Group by 383.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 426,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 338,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Rover Group during the second quarter worth about $3,130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

