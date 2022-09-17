Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Price Target to GBX 2,200

Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,700 ($20.54) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Abcam from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th.

Abcam Stock Performance

Shares of Abcam stock opened at $16.68 on Wednesday. Abcam has a 12-month low of $12.54 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.54.

Institutional Trading of Abcam

Abcam Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abcam by 23.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,914,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,373,000 after acquiring an additional 558,299 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Abcam by 19.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 16,854 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Abcam by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 105,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Abcam by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Abcam by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 142,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 4,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.82% of the company’s stock.

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

Further Reading

