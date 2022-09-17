Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Price Target to C$53.00

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ATZAF. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.63.

Aritzia Stock Down 3.6 %

OTCMKTS ATZAF opened at $35.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.47. Aritzia has a fifty-two week low of $24.89 and a fifty-two week high of $49.33.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts and tops, bodysuits, shirts and blouses, sweaters, jumpsuits and rompers, shirt jackets, skirts, bodysuits, activeware, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, jackets, blazers, jackets and coats, and shoes, as well as accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

