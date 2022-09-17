Royal Bank of Canada Increases BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Price Target to C$114.00

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$113.00 to C$114.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on DOOO. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$133.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on BRP from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on BRP from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.92.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $68.38 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.70. BRP has a fifty-two week low of $57.38 and a fifty-two week high of $99.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 2.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.91. BRP had a net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 388.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that BRP will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in BRP by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,746,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,373,000 after buying an additional 966,038 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BRP by 205.9% during the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,113,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,781 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BRP by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,200,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,202,000 after buying an additional 30,978 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in BRP by 103.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 802,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,671,000 after buying an additional 407,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in BRP by 8.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 765,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,870,000 after buying an additional 57,074 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

BRP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.