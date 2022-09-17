Royal Bank of Canada Increases Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Price Target to C$12.00

Shawcor (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Shawcor from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Shawcor from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Shawcor from C$10.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Shawcor from C$8.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$11.58.

Shawcor Price Performance

SCL opened at C$8.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$603.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53. Shawcor has a 12-month low of C$4.24 and a 12-month high of C$8.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.87.

About Shawcor

Shawcor ( TSE:SCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$307.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$279.37 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shawcor will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

