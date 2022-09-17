RSK Smart Bitcoin Market Cap Achieves $62.88 Million (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Over the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $62.88 million and approximately $4,054.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $20,066.97 or 0.99965020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alt.Estate token (ALT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000100 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CRYPTO:RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,133 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart.

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. The Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is the token used to pay for the execution of transactions in RSK. You can convert BTC into RBTC by sending BTC through the Powpeg (both in Testnet and Mainnet), or by using the faucet in Testnet, or exchanges in Mainnet. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

