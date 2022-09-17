Rubic (RBC) Hits Market Capitalization of $8.22 Million

Rubic (RBC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. During the last week, Rubic has traded 9% lower against the dollar. Rubic has a market capitalization of $8.22 million and approximately $212,912.00 worth of Rubic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rubic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0754 or 0.00000377 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005000 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,000.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004881 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00058363 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010180 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005546 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00065836 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004999 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00077642 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Rubic is a coin. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2020. Rubic’s total supply is 124,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,000,000 coins. Rubic’s official website is rubic.exchange. The Reddit community for Rubic is https://reddit.com/r/Rubic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rubic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoRubic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rubic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rubic using one of the exchanges listed above.

