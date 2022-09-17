RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.66 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Farman now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.66 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.38. The consensus estimate for RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s current full-year earnings is $3.44 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2025 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upped their target price on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €39.00 ($39.80) to €47.50 ($48.47) in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €42.50 ($43.37) to €47.00 ($47.96) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €52.00 ($53.06) to €53.00 ($54.08) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, RWE Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.90.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

RWEOY opened at $40.65 on Thursday. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $34.70 and a 52-week high of $46.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.46.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $8.84 billion for the quarter.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

