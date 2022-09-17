S.A. Mason LLC Raises Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 0.9% of S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centre Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 106,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,407,000 after acquiring an additional 26,729 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Chevron by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 7,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust now owns 8,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 241,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,935,000 after acquiring an additional 8,837 shares in the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $156.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.32. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $93.31 and a 12 month high of $182.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen upped their target price on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

