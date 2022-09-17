S.A. Mason LLC Sells 435 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

S.A. Mason LLC lowered its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,425 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,884,917,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,700,845 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,521,461,000 after acquiring an additional 13,959,954 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 330,221,086 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $16,821,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,570,818 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 71.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,787,501 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $855,155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,008,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 81.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,604,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $540,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.68.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $41.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $40.66 and a one year high of $55.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.01 and its 200 day moving average is $48.99.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.30%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

