SafeCoin (SAFE) One Day Volume Tops $893.00

SafeCoin (SAFE) traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 17th. In the last week, SafeCoin has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. SafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.63 million and $893.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0949 or 0.00000474 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.50 or 0.00272083 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00131941 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004930 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00042692 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001519 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000490 BTC.

EverGrow (EGC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SafeCoin is safecoin.org.

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

