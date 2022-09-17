SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) Achieves Market Capitalization of $307.31 Million

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. SafeMoon has a market capitalization of $307.31 million and approximately $24,768.00 worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeMoon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, SafeMoon has traded 66.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SafeMoon alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 317.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,377.80 or 0.97755476 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00101283 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005045 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005045 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.59 or 0.00835372 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About SafeMoon

SafeMoon’s launch date was March 2nd, 2021. The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon and its Facebook page is accessible here. SafeMoon’s official website is safemoon.xyz.

SafeMoon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeMoon Protocol is a decentralized finance (DeFi) token. According to the SafeMoon website, SafeMoon has three functions that take place during each trade: Reflection, LP Acquisition and Burn.SafeMoon protocol is a combination of RFI tokenomics and an auto-liquidity generating protocol. According to an article, SafeMoon plans to develop a non-fungible token (NFT) exchange, as well as charity projects and crypto educational apps. With SafeMoon protocol, token holders will earn more SAFEMOON depending on how many coins they have. This can be up to an 80% APY, which is staggering when compared to traditional interest accounts. SafeMoon protocol will gain value over time thanks to its coin-burning strategy, making it a deflationary digital currency.SafeMooon Protocol will be expanding to include an NFT marketplace and coin launchpad which will allow users to create their own cryptocurrencies via the platform. SafeMoon protocol has an ambitious roadmap thanks to its growing popularity and they wish to be listed on the leading exchanges, launch a decentralized exchange (DEX), and increase their partnerships by the end of 2021.SafeMoon launched on Mar. 8, 2021.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeMoon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeMoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeMoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeMoon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.