Safex Token (SFT) Achieves Market Cap of $2.56 Million

Safex Token (SFT) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. Safex Token has a total market capitalization of $2.56 million and approximately $52.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safex Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Safex Token has traded 148.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Equilibria (XEQ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000329 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safex Token Profile

SFT is a coin. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 coins. The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safex Token’s official message board is safe.exchange. Safex Token’s official website is safex.io. Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io.

Buying and Selling Safex Token

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safex Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

