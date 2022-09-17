Saito (SAITO) 1-Day Volume Tops $286,506.00

Saito (SAITO) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Saito has a total market capitalization of $11.05 million and approximately $286,506.00 worth of Saito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Saito coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Saito has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004976 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,097.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004866 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00056971 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012492 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005540 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00065059 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004978 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00077800 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Saito Profile

SAITO is a coin. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Saito’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,065,408,547 coins. Saito’s official website is saito.io. Saito’s official Twitter account is @SaitoOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Saito

According to CryptoCompare, “Saito is a Web3 Foundation grant recipient that runs blockchain applications directly in the browser. The network pays ISPs instead of miners or stakers, allowing Web3 projects to self-fund infrastructure instead of passing costs to predatory monopolies like Infura. “

