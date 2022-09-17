SALT (SALT) Price Down 12.9% This Week

SALT (SALT) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. One SALT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0425 or 0.00000214 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SALT has a total market cap of $3.41 million and approximately $41,255.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SALT has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SALT

SALT is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 coins. SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com.

SALT Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT is a membership based lending and borrowing network that allows users to leverage their blockchain assets to secure cash loans. The SALT Secured Automated Lending Technology is a protocol and asset agnostic architecture designed to adapt to the constantly growing class of blockchain assets. The SALT Platform is automated and cryptographically secure. SALT is a lending platform specifically designed for blockchain assets; operating as a second layer protocol which sits atop any public or permissioned blockchain, allowing the underlying asset to be used as collateral for access to credit. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

