Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,790,000 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the August 15th total of 3,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €110.00 ($112.24) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 14th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from €120.00 ($122.45) to €89.00 ($90.82) in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €112.00 ($114.29) to €93.00 ($94.90) in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $40.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.72 and a 200-day moving average of $49.15. The firm has a market cap of $103.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.53. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $39.49 and a twelve month high of $58.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 25.99%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 49.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 10.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

