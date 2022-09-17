Sapphire (SAPP) Price Reaches $0.47 on Major Exchanges

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $423.81 million and $443,933.00 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00002341 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Sapphire has traded up 8.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,142 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @Sapphire_Core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

Sapphire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

