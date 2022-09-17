Savix (SVX) Market Cap Tops $47,558.77

Savix (SVX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. During the last week, Savix has traded down 18.5% against the dollar. One Savix coin can now be bought for $0.68 or 0.00003389 BTC on major exchanges. Savix has a total market cap of $47,558.77 and approximately $51.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.4% against the dollar and now trades at $408.22 or 0.02041010 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00102690 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005000 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005000 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00828230 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Savix Coin Profile

Savix’s total supply is 164,494 coins and its circulating supply is 70,155 coins. The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Savix

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Savix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Savix using one of the exchanges listed above.

