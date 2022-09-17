Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Receives $67.17 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.17.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Schrödinger from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Schrödinger from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Schrödinger stock opened at $27.70 on Wednesday. Schrödinger has a one year low of $20.71 and a one year high of $62.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.17.

Schrödinger ( NASDAQ:SDGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.48 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 26.65% and a negative net margin of 90.62%. Schrödinger’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Schrödinger will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Schrödinger news, Director Nancy Thornberry sold 4,950 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $173,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schrödinger during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

