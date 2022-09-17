Scotiabank Boosts BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target to C$127.00

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DOO. CIBC upped their price target on BRP from C$125.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on BRP from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on BRP from C$111.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on BRP from C$146.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$135.50.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of DOO stock opened at C$90.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$7.15 billion and a PE ratio of 11.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$93.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$93.19. BRP has a 52-week low of C$73.74 and a 52-week high of C$125.00.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.