Scry.info Price Reaches $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (DDD)

Scry.info (DDD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Scry.info has a total market cap of $363,044.72 and $58,838.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scry.info coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Scry.info has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 92.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.20 or 0.02206936 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00101752 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004980 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004980 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00824382 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Scry.info Profile

Scry.info was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. The official website for Scry.info is home.scry.info. Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8. Scry.info’s official message board is medium.com/@scryscry8.

Buying and Selling Scry.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens.The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scry.info should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scry.info using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

