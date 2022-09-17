Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Second Sight Medical Products Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.21. Second Sight Medical Products has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $12.72.

Institutional Trading of Second Sight Medical Products

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EYES. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Second Sight Medical Products by 111.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,601 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 11,403 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Second Sight Medical Products during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Second Sight Medical Products by 130.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,258 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 17,703 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Second Sight Medical Products in the first quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Second Sight Medical Products by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,221,704 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 17,164 shares in the last quarter.

About Second Sight Medical Products

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to deliver artificial vision to blind individuals. It develops technologies to treat the population of sight-impaired individuals. The company offers the Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device, which is intended to provide useful artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to various causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.

