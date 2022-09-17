Secret (SIE) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $18.59 Million

Secret (SIE) traded up 43% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 17th. Secret has a market capitalization of $18.59 million and approximately $26,583.00 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Secret has traded up 9.2% against the dollar. One Secret coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Secret

Secret (SIE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official website is scrt.network.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

