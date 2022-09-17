Secured MoonRat Token (SMRAT) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $831,780.39

Secured MoonRat Token (SMRAT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 17th. In the last seven days, Secured MoonRat Token has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. Secured MoonRat Token has a total market cap of $831,780.39 and $10,681.00 worth of Secured MoonRat Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secured MoonRat Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Secured MoonRat Token Profile

Secured MoonRat Token was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Secured MoonRat Token’s official Twitter account is @MoonRatFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Secured MoonRat Token

According to CryptoCompare, “MoonRat brings mechanism to BSC ecosystem: Earn $BNB just by holding $SMRAT token MoonRat is an innovator and the first to bring the EarnBNB feature and anti-whale mechanisms to holders on the Binance Smart Chain network. MoonRat is a community-driven, fair-launched decentralized finance project and aims to bring passive income to holders. Telegram | Medium “

