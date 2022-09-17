Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Short Interest Down 18.2% in August

Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the August 15th total of 19,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Security National Financial

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Security National Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Security National Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Security National Financial by 5.0% during the second quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Security National Financial by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Security National Financial by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.56% of the company’s stock.

Security National Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNFCA opened at $6.59 on Friday. Security National Financial has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $9.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.67 and a 200-day moving average of $8.79. The stock has a market cap of $142.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Security National Financial

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Security National Financial in a research report on Saturday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

