Seele-N Price Reaches $0.0101 on Top Exchanges (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 17th. In the last week, Seele-N has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. One Seele-N coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $7.05 million and approximately $4.53 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005023 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,906.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004910 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00057527 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012612 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005541 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00065461 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005022 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00078286 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Seele-N Coin Profile

SEELE is a coin. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 699,592,066 coins. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. The official website for Seele-N is seele.pro. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele’s neural consensus algorithm was inspired by the inner workings of the human brain. It asynchronously processes and sorts data in a large-scale decentralized environment, using ε-differential agreements to allow all nodes within a network to reach consensus. Compared to existing consensus algorithms, it ensures greater fault-tolerance and is significantly more efficient. Its performance also scales linearly as network size increases, allowing it to be widely adaptable to many different use cases. Seele proposes the heterogeneous forest network, a blockchain ecosystem comprised of subnets optimized for different use cases. Subnets can handle different service scenarios independently and can interact with each other through cross-chain and cross-domain protocols. This network is secure, efficient, and compatible with current blockchain ecosystems. It presents an overarching vision for the future Internet of Value. The SEELE token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. Seele has completed a chain swap where the contract address migrated from 0xb1eef147028e9f480dbc5ccaa3277d417d1b85f0 to 0xb1e93236ab6073fdac58ada5564897177d4bcc43 “

