Seele-N Price Reaches $0.0101 on Top Exchanges (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 17th. In the last week, Seele-N has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. One Seele-N coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $7.05 million and approximately $4.53 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005023 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,906.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004910 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00057527 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012612 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005541 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00065461 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005022 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00078286 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.
Seele-N Coin Profile
SEELE is a coin. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 699,592,066 coins. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. The official website for Seele-N is seele.pro. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech.
Buying and Selling Seele-N
