Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) Short Interest Update

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,800 shares, a decrease of 29.4% from the August 15th total of 84,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance
Shares of SNRH opened at $9.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.85. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $9.94.
Institutional Trading of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 1,004.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $46,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter worth about $276,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 194.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 41,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 27,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.
Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile
Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.
Further Reading
