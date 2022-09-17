Shabu Shabu Finance Price Hits $0.30 on Top Exchanges (KOBE)

Shabu Shabu Finance (KOBE) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One Shabu Shabu Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00001508 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Shabu Shabu Finance has a total market cap of $12.09 million and $18,523.00 worth of Shabu Shabu Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Shabu Shabu Finance has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Shabu Shabu Finance alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 92.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $646.47 or 0.03214122 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00102994 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00822997 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shabu Shabu Finance Coin Profile

Shabu Shabu Finance’s genesis date was October 18th, 2020. Shabu Shabu Finance’s total supply is 53,999,527 coins and its circulating supply is 40,506,227 coins. Shabu Shabu Finance’s official Twitter account is @shabufinance.

Shabu Shabu Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kobe is a yield farming token designed to provide a fair distribution of all of its tokens. Its yield farming has concluded and the Circulating Supply, Total Supply as well as Max Supply is 54,000,000 KOBE. All token have been minted and distributed to community members that participated in the yield farming. Products on the roadmap include Governance, Dex, Lending & Borrowing Platform in 2021. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shabu Shabu Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shabu Shabu Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shabu Shabu Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shabu Shabu Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shabu Shabu Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.