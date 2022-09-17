Shadows (DOWS) Price Reaches $0.0113 on Exchanges

Shadows (DOWS) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. Over the last week, Shadows has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Shadows coin can currently be bought for $0.0113 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Shadows has a market capitalization of $300,664.71 and approximately $58,122.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Shadows alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 334.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,134.53 or 1.01397302 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00101429 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005036 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005037 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.59 or 0.00833913 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shadows Coin Profile

Shadows launched on March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 39,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,500,000 coins. The official website for Shadows is shadows.link. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Shadows Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shadows should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shadows using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shadows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shadows and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.